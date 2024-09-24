Osel Devices Makes Strong Market Debut, Shares List At 24% Premium

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 24 (KNN)

Osel Devices, a of LED display systems and hearing aids, made a robust debut on the NSE SME today. The company's shares opened at Rs 198, marking a 24 per cent premium over the initial (IPO) price of Rs 160 per share.

While the listing price fell short of grey expectations, which had anticipated a premium of approximately 63 per cent, the company's market entry was still considered successful.



It's worth noting that grey market trading, which occurs unofficially before the official listing, often provides speculative indicators of investor interest.

The IPO, which concluded last week, garnered significant attention from investors across categories. The issue was oversubscribed by 194 times, with non-institutional investors leading the demand at 300 times their allotted portion.



Retail investors showed strong interest as well, subscribing 200 times their quota, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 78 times their allocated shares.

Osel Devices' product portfolio includes a range of LED display systems for commercial applications such as advertising, billboards, and corporate environments.



The company also manufactures hearing aids. A key feature of their LED systems is content management functionality, allowing for easy connectivity with mobile devices and computers.

The company has outlined plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for debt repayment, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

This strong market debut reflects the ongoing investor enthusiasm for small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs in the current market climate.

(KNN Bureau)