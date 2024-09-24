Revolutionizing MSME Efficiency With Automate Business

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India

More than 10000 Entrepreneurs sifted to Automate Business Platform

Summit aims to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Simplified business for MSMEs



Automate Business , a premier provider of business automation solutions, hosted its two-day summits, attracting an impressive 150 visionary entrepreneurs and business leaders. This esteemed summit convened the attendees to explore strategies to foster a sustainable, scalable, and profitable business that operates efficiently. The summit aims to empower entrepreneurs to redirect their focus towards growth, innovation, and personal freedom.





Mr. Kewal Kishan, Founder of Automate Business, shares insights on simplifying business automation to help MSMEs





The summit prioritized empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through automation. The event united leading industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to explore the evolving capability of business automation.





As the year 2024 shapes up to be a pivotal moment for more than 10000 businesses embracing Automate Business Platform, the year 2025 is anticipated to bring widespread integration. The summit delved into the latest innovations and real-world applications of management, AI, and automation. This helped in equipping attendees in the summit to develop strategies in optimising operations, enhance customer experiences, drive exponential growth, reimagine business processes, and unlock new revenue streams.





Kewal Kishan at Business Automation Summit 2024





At the summit,

Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge

counselled MSMEs and said that,

"To scale your business, one should focus on three crucial skills - prioritising your work, willingness to work diligently and developing your team's expertise. The key to sustainable growth lies in creating a 'Repetitive, Profitable Unit' which is a scalable, profitable business model that drives long-term success."



He further added that,

"To grow your Business Automation is the Key."





Mr. Kewal Kishan, Founder of Automate Business

says,

“We want to simplify the concept of business automation, which enables them to focus on business growth and success. The aim of this summit is to provide valuable insights and practical solutions for the entrepreneurs and MSMEs to automate their day-to-day operations.”





Empowering MSMEs with Business Automation Summit 2024



The summit featured panel discussions, insightful sessions, and networking opportunities, for the attendees. It also provided valuable insights to automate and optimize their business operations. In order to help more MSMEs, we are expanding our presence with our new office at Emaar Colonnade, Golf Course.





About Automate Business

Automate Business is a premier business automation solutions provider dedicated to transforming the MSME landscape. Since 2013, they've empowered over 10,000 businesses across 70+ industries with user-friendly, innovative tools. With a track record of training 2 lakh MSMEs and a stellar 4.8-star Trustpilot rating, Automate Business is committed to automating one million MSMEs by 2030, fueling growth and success for small businesses globally.