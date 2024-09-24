The Secret To Lasting Philanthropy With The My Special Aflac Duck®

(MENAFN- 3BL) Aflac is proving that a well-crafted philanthropic initiative can thrive by continuously adapting to the evolving needs of those it serves. Launched in 2018 as part of Aflac's Childhood Cancer Campaign, My Special Aflac Duck® is a soft and cuddly companion that was designed to support children undergoing cancer by helping them prepare for medical procedures, express their emotions, and engage in distraction therapy. Created with input from child life specialists and psychologists, My Special Aflac Duck® offers a range of interactive features-from medical play accessories to calming Soundscapes-all aimed at making a child's journey through treatment more manageable.

Aflac's commitment to My Special Aflac Duck® has not waned since the initiative's launch. Instead, Aflac has continued to distribute the medical companion to pediatric cancer patients (at no cost to them) and has evolved it to support children with sickle cell disease, another population facing long, difficult treatments.

We invited two Aflac executives who worked on the duck's development to speak to the program's success and evolution: Jon Sullivan, Director of Corporate Communications, and Buffy Swinehart, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. They share insights on how companies can sustain and grow their social impact efforts and remain true to their mission while making a real difference.

Listen for insights on:



How to pitch philanthropic opportunities to a CEO

Developing a public and philanthropic initiative that can stand up to scrutiny in public relations The importance of grounding philanthropic initiatives in data and research

