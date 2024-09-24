عربي


Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Bahrain

9/24/2024 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Qatar HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam.
During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

The Peninsula

