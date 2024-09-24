Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Qatar HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam. During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.