Inventhelp Inventor Develops Special Valve For An Automotive Engine (FJK-432)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special valve assembly that would notify you if driving in high water so you can prevent or minimize the risk of water entering your vehicle engine," said an inventor, from

Davie, Fla., "so I invented the VACUUM RELIEF VALVE. My design allows you to drive to a safer area, therefore avoiding a stalled engine and other damaged caused from high water conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent or minimize the risk of water reaching the engine through the intake system in flooding conditions. In doing so, it would notify the driver if they are driving in a flooded area/trouble zone and to avoid that area to prevent water damage, a stalled engine, and other internal damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, particularly those in flood-prone areas and coastal communities.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-432, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED