10 In A Row: Scorebuddy Named G2 Leader For Contact Center QA

G2 Fall Report

The G2 2024 Fall Report is here and Scorebuddy has been named a Leader in Contact Center Quality Assurance. That's a record 10 consecutive quarters as a Leader.

- Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, ScorebuddyDUBLIN, IRELAND, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With today's release of the Fall 2024 report, Scorebuddy has earned 26 badges across a range of categories-and retained its position as one of the most highly-regarded call center QA solutions available on the market today.G2 rankings are determined by customer satisfaction and market presence scores, and Scorebuddy is now closing in on three years at the top of the pile.26 badges across enterprise, mid-market, small business, and moreIn the Fall 2024 edition of the G2 Grid® Report, Scorebuddy earned 26 badges, including:- Overall Leader in Contact Center QA- Momentum Leader- Mid-Market Leader- Small Business Leader- Enterprise High Performer- EMEA Enterprise Leader- Europe Enterprise LeaderWe've also been recognized for strong performance in the Americas, ease of use and implementation, and positive customer relationships.And don't forget, Scorebuddy was ranked the #18 overall best software in EMEA earlier this year.Alongside strong market presence, customer reviews play a huge role in determining these G2 rankings. The badges are nice, but the real thrill is going on the G2 website and reading real-world accounts of how customers are using Scorebuddy to make their day-to-day work easier. Here are some of our recent favorites:"Scorebuddy is MY buddy! Scorebuddy has some of the best reporting that not only speaks to your quality metrics but also provides recommendations to increase on metrics such as: 1. CSAT/NPS/HMD (Satisfaction). 2. First contact resolution (First time solutions). 3. Total Time to Resolve (Total time to resolve an issue). Apart from the many metrics the tool speaks to, it provides seamless coaching opportunities and identifies trends quickly!” - Cade V, Mid-Market Customer"Easy to use & efficient. Easy to use without any training. Simple reports, easy to read. It's easy to monitor progress, send and receive feedback.” - Claire C, Customer Due Diligence, Enterprise"Great tool that allows you to manage team performance. I love how quickly we can make in house changes to the system to ensure the marking criteria is always reflective of our processes which are regularly updated. This allows us to quickly begin measuring whether we are being compliant against regulatory process changes implemented and identify gaps in knowledge to inform additional training sessions.” - Sophia S, Risk and Safer Gambling Team Manager, Enterprise“Simple, precise and holistic. When reviews are performed, it's easy and at the same time it's user friendly when it's about reporting, the reports are clutter free and give the desired output.” - Vineeth G, Operations Team Lead, EnterpriseWant to try Scorebuddy for yourself ? Get a demo get-demo

