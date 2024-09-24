Jelmar Makes History: Celebrates 10Th Straight EPA Safer Choice Partner Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Decade of Safer Cleaning Solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented 10th year in a row, Jelmar, LLC, maker of the iconic

CLR® Brands, has once again secured the coveted

EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award, solidifying its place as a trailblazer in both the cleaning and environmental stewardship. Jelmar is not only honored but thrilled to announce that it remains the first and only company to ever achieve this milestone.

Jelmar, LLC, selected as a 2024 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Safer Choice Partner of the Year for the tenth consecutive year.

"Ten years at the top-it's an extraordinary feat! This isn't just about another recognition; it's a testament to our passion for creating cleaning solutions that make a real difference for consumers," said

Jeffrey Pozen, President and COO of Jelmar. "We're leading the charge towards healthier households, and our ongoing partnership with the EPA Safer Choice program continues to inspire us to push boundaries in green innovation."

GreenvenientTM in Action: A Decade of Safe, Smart Cleaning

Jelmar has championed the concept of

GreenvenientTM-the perfect balance of green, high-performance cleaning that doesn't sacrifice convenience. Since the inception of the EPA Safer Choice program in 2015, Jelmar has been ahead of the curve, consistently setting higher standards in environmentally responsible cleaning.

"This tenth consecutive win is a reflection of our relentless commitment to safer chemistry,"

said Pozen.

"Our customers deserve products that work, but they also deserve peace of mind. Our mission is to create solutions that do both."

What Sets Jelmar Apart?



Unrivaled Dedication: Jelmar's unwavering support for the EPA Safer Choice program is reflected in its portfolio of

13 Safer Choice-certified products, which generates nearly 90% of the company's sales, spanning both consumer and professional cleaning solutions.

Innovative Formulations: From the industry-leading

CLR® Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover

to the versatile

CLR PRO® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, each product is meticulously crafted with safer, greener ingredients-free from harmful phosphates, solvents, and surfactants. A Broader Impact: Jelmar doesn't just meet the program's standards; it exceeds them by advocating for safer chemistry across its entire supply chain, from retailers like Walmart and Target to eco-conscious consumers making informed choices.

Beyond Cleaning: A Holistic Approach to Sustainability

While Jelmar's Safer Choice-certified products set the standard for safe cleaning, the company's sustainability efforts go beyond the bottle. The company is reducing its plastic footprint, exploring sustainable packaging innovations, and inspiring change across industries, earning recognition from organizations like Atlantic Packaging. "This award fuels our drive to keep innovating,"

added Pozen.

"As we look ahead, we're committed to continuing this legacy of safer, smarter, and more sustainable cleaning solutions."

About Jelmar, LLC:

Jelmar is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of household and commercial cleaning products from CLR

BrandsTM, Tarn-X®, CLR PRO® and CLR PRO MAXTM

brands. The household line tackles the home inside and out while the commercial line addresses the facilities management, and industrial segments. With their powerful and effective formulas, these brands are dedicated to getting the toughest cleaning jobs done. The company's flagship products include Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover, Brilliant Bath, Mold & Mildew and Garbage Disposal.

For more information, visit

or . You can also follow us on social media at

@CLRBrands

on Facebook and

@CLRBrands

on Instagram.

