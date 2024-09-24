WWII POW's Inspiring Story Of Survival And Family's Mission To Publish Manuscript, POW 529

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Master Sergeant George F. Mero with manuscript

George F. Mero Cover

Mount Soledad Veterans Memorial San Diego CA. Natural Park Tribute to all brave men and woman to honor their service.

Enlightening story of the Human Spirit to Survive

- Jean Angle ( wife of husband of WW II )FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Secret of Freedom: The Inspirational Personal Account of a WWII US Prisoner of War, Held Captive in the Philippines & Japan, and His Family's Unfinished Business to Publish His Manuscript, POW 529The incredible story of George F. Mero, a WWII US Prisoner of War, is finally being shared with the world in his manuscript, POW 529. Mero's personal account of his time as a POW in the Philippines and Japan is a powerful and inspiring tale of survival, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of family. After years of being kept hidden, Mero's manuscript is now being published by his family, fulfilling their mission to share his story with the world.Mero's journey began when he found himself on his first tour of duty in the Philippines when WWII was declared. Little did he know, he would spend the next three and a half years as a prisoner of war, enduring unimaginable hardships and witnessing the atrocities of war. Despite the challenges, Mero never lost hope and his determination to survive never wavered.After his release, Mero returned home to his family, but his manuscript remained unpublished. It wasn't until his passing that his family discovered the manuscript and made it their mission to share his story with the world. Through their efforts, POW 529 is now available for readers to experience the incredible journey of a WWII POW and the legacy he left behind.The Secret of Freedom is a must-read for anyone interested in history, war, and the resilience of the human spirit. Mero's story is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for our freedom and the importance of preserving their legacies. POW 529 is now available for purchase, and a portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting veterans and their families. To learn more about George F. Mero and his inspiring story, visit [website] today.POW 529 WordPress SitePOW 529 Book Link Amazon

