Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Names Jerilyn Dressler As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a national leader in providing accounting and services to nonprofit organizations, is proud to announce Jerilyn Keit Dressler, CPA, as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Jerilyn brings over 24 years of experience to her new role, which will focus on driving sustainable growth, optimizing client relationships, and enhancing the firm's national presence.

Jerilyn joined YPTC in 2008 as an Associate performing Controller/CFO work for nonprofit clients in Philadelphia. After a successful tenure working directly with clients, YPTC leadership identified her unique skill of relationship building and a dedication to the nonprofit community. She transitioned into a business development role in 2020, where she created YPTC's Strategic Partnerships department. Through her efforts, YPTC has built meaningful relationships with key organizations across the nonprofit sector that have successfully contributed to the firm's growth in recent years. In 2024, YPTC was named a 'Top 100' firm by Accounting Today for the third consecutive year, ranking #65 nationally. Accounting Today also recognized YPTC's exceptional growth, naming it the #1 "Pacesetter in Growth" among firms with less than $100M in revenue.

"Building strong, lasting, and meaningful connections is one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career," said Jerilyn. "I'm excited to continue expanding our impact and to help even more nonprofits achieve financial success. YPTC's mission to build stronger nonprofits has been central to my work for 16 years, and I'm honored to now lead our growth efforts."

After spending the past few years observing and learning from other growth leaders in the accounting industry, Jerilyn had ideas about how to amplify YPTC's growth initiatives to reach even more nonprofits. But it was YPTC's CEO, Jennifer Alleva, who had the vision for this opportunity and encouraged her to consider what a leadership role could look like.

"Jerilyn's leadership and vision are key to our continued growth. We are excited to see where she will take us in the years ahead," said YPTC CEO Jennifer Alleva.

As CGO, Jerilyn will develop and execute growth strategies while working closely with the executive team to identify new business opportunities and navigate market challenges. Her unique skill combination of public and nonprofit accounting, and relationship building will help YPTC reach new milestones.

Jerilyn holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is an active member of the AICPA, PICPA, and ACFE. Outside of YPTC, she is committed to community engagement, having co-founded Friends of Bache-Martin, and serving as Treasurer of Philadanco, an internationally acclaimed dance company.

