[2024] Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Landscape, Trends And Opportunities, 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Size

The global cerium oxide nanoparticles is projected to reach $2,115.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cerium oxide nanoparticles industry was accounted for $385.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030. The cerium oxide nanoparticles market is witnessing significant growth due to their applications in catalysis, biomedical fields, and storage. Increasing demand for advanced materials in electronics and automotive industries is driving innovation and investment. Additionally, the focus on sustainable technologies is boosting interest in cerium oxide for environmental remediation and energy efficiency.Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Form (Powder, and Dispersion) and Application (Energy Storage, Polishing, Catalyst, Personal Care & Cosmetics Products, Biomedical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030".Download Sample Report in PDF Format:Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesCollaborations & strategic alliances and government funding & support for nanomaterials drive the growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market. However, concerns over their environmental impact and their toxicity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements of technologies, increase in R&D activities, and rise in opportunities in various industries would open new opportunities for the market players.Major Market PlayersAmerican ElementsMeliorum Technologies, Inc.Inframat Advanced Materials, LLCNanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.Nanophase Technologies CorporationOtto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc.SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.PlasmaChem GmbHStream Chemicals, Inc.Don't miss out on business opportunities, Buy Now and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:Key Findings Of StudyBy form, powder is anticipated to be the fastest-growing technology segment in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%, throughout 2021–2030. The dispersion segment occupied the maximum share of the market with x% of the total volume in 2020.By application, the polishing segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring around 36.9% market share in 2020 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the forecast period.Region-wise, North America is the major consumer of cerium oxide nanoparticles among other regions. It accounted for around 38.5% of the global market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :The dispersion segment held the lion's shareBy form, the dispersion segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, due to size of nanoparticles being retained and preventing particle agglomeration in dispersion form. However, the powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, owing to growth of end-use industries such as biomedical, catalyst, and personal care & cosmetics.The biomedical segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By application, the biomedical segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030, as cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in various biological fields including bioanalysis, biomedicine, drug delivery, and bio-scaffolding. However, the polishing segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, as cerium oxide nanoparticles polish and clean architectural glass and micro-roughness on glass that can build up from prolonged exposure to outside elements.Access Full Summary Report:North America to dominate the marketBy region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, due to surge in investment in R&D in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and increase in investment in biomedical and catalyst applications in emerging economies.For More Details:Related Reports:Silver Nanoparticles Market :Sodium Methoxide Market :Zirconium Dioxide Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.