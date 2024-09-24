Merchant's Fleet Celebrate Electrification With Mclaren Formula E

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brad Burgess, Interim Co-CEO of Merchants Fleet and Taylor Barnard

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To celebrate Supercharge September, Merchant's Fleet, the nation's leader in innovative fleet solutions, hosted an exclusive event with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team driver, Taylor Barnard, at the F1 Arcade in Boston.

“This unique event was a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with some of the most influential voices in Boston,” said Brad Burgess, Interim Co-CEO of Merchants Fleet .“With innovations like AI, electrification, and advanced mobility solutions rapidly reshaping the fleet industry, this event was an ideal moment to share our vision for the future of transportation.

Supercharged September has been all about highlighting these breakthroughs, and this setting allowed us to dive deeper into the transformative changes that are defining what's next for our industry.” And on a fun note, racing against the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team's Taylor Barnard on an F1 simulator was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Though let's just say, I think I'll stick to fleet management!”

As a proud partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E team, Merchants continues to demonstrate the company's leadership in fleet electrification with its Supercharged September campaign. Now in its second year, the campaign features expert thought leadership content including a YouTube video series highlighting Merchants' pioneering work with Advanced Clean Fleets legislation, its innovative ClearCharge infrastructure solutions, and the many grants, rebates, and incentives enabling clients to make the transition to a more sustainable future.

Taylor entered single seater racing in 2020. Since then, he has become the 2022 ADAC Formula 4 runner-up, as well as the 2023 Formula Regional Middle East Championship runner-up. In 2023, during his debut season in FIA Formula 3, he took his maiden victory in the championship at Spa-Francorchamps. So far in 2024, Taylor competed in FIA Formula 2 with AIX Racing, winning the Sprint Race in Monaco, alongside his duties as Reserve and Development Driver for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, before now taking on a full-time drive for the team.

Taylor had his first experience competing behind the wheel of Formula E machinery for NEOM McLaren during the 2024 Monaco E-Prix and Berlin E-Prix, stepping in last minute for the injured Sam Bird. Finishing those races in 14th, 10th and eighth respectively, Taylor impressed the paddock, as well as becoming the youngest points scorer in Formula E history at the age of 19.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's innovative leader in comprehensive fleet management solutions. For more than 60 years, Merchants has pushed the boundaries in the fleet industry with flexible funding, vehicle remarketing, and fleet acquisition options, plus complete end-to-end electrification solutions. As the only fleet management company in North America offering both long and short-term fleet services, Merchants is uniquely positioned to provide clients with unparalleled flexibility, services, and support essential for keeping businesses ahead of the curve. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, with its Innovation Center in Chicago, Merchants is steering change and driving results for fleets of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at

