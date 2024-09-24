Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tile adhesives & stone adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.54 billion in 2023 to $5.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction and infrastructure growth, urbanization and real estate development, industrial and commercial flooring, consumer preference for durable flooring, interior and exterior design.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The tile adhesives & stone adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and green building practices, outdoor and landscape design, digital marketing and e-commerce, industrial flooring solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation.

Growth Driver Of The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market

An increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) in construction industries and a rise in urbanization are expected to propel the growth of the tile adhesives and stone adhesives markets going forward. Tiles and stone adhesives help in fixing tiles, which are installed in areas with high moisture, ceramic tiles, and other stones in the interior and exterior of the house or office.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Share?

Key players in the market include ARDEX GmbH, Sika AG, Saint-Gobain, Pidilite Industries Limited, H B Fuller, Laticrete International, Bostik, Fosroc, Parex Group, Cemex, Custom Building Products, Pidilite Industries, Litokol, Ceresit, Caparol, Fila, Knauf, Lanko, CGM, Dunlop, Wacker Chemie AG, Sakrete, Norcros, ABC, Lankem Ceylon, VitrA, Perlcon.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Growth?

Major companies in the tile and stone adhesives market prioritize product innovation to enhance adhesive performance and gain a competitive advantage. Product innovation in tile adhesive and stone adhesive involves the development of advanced formulations, application methods, or additives that enhance bonding performance, durability, and installation efficiency in the tiling and stonework industry.

How Is The Global Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Segmented?

1) By Chemistry: Cementitious, Epoxy, Other Chemistry

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Repairs And Renovation

3) By Application: Ceramic Tiles, Marble Tiles, Mosaic And Glass

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Definition

Tile adhesives and stone adhesives refer to a specially formulated dry powder that is mixed with water or latex additive to form a consistent paste that helps to permanently adhere or bond materials together. The tile adhesives and stone adhesives are used for fixing tiles on walls, floors, granite, and marble. They also help in fixing large tiles and tiles which are installed in areas with high moisture, as well as ceramic tiles and other stones in the interior and exterior of the house or office.

