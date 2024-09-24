(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





OLLY Enters Menopause Category with Clinically Studied Mellow Menopause Supplement.

Alongside the new product, the company announces a Menopause Support Policy for employees.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLY , the leading wellness brand known for innovative benefit-forward supplements, has expanded its women's line with the launch of clinically studied Mellow Menopause , designed to support menopause and provide multi-symptom management for hot flashes, night sweats, mood, fatigue and sleep*. The product recently completed its clinical trial, with very promising results that show the efficacy and innovation behind the ingredients.

Along with the new product, the company shared a company-wide Menopause Policy designed to support employees through menopause and associated challenges.

Since its founding in 2015, OLLY has been a leader in creating accessible and science-backed supplements.

According to Mintel's 2024 Women's Wellness Report, 43% of U.S. women are experiencing either perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause, yet the population is widely underserved. Mellow Menopause is the next step in OLLY's mission to make whole-body healthcare easy to understand at every life stage.

Mellow Menopause's clinically studied easy-to-take capsules are available in a 30-day supply for $29.99. The supplements are formulated with two essential ingredients to alleviate menopausal symptoms:



EstroG-100® Proprietary Herbal Extract- a clinically studied botanical blend to help relieve symptoms associated with menopause*.

GABA-to reduce the effects of mental stress and support mental relaxation*. Mellow Menopause is also hormone-free, gluten-free, soy-free, estrogen-free, drug-free, and certified vegan, with no added flavors or sweeteners.

The clinical trial on Mellow Menopause demonstrated that the product provides select benefits as early as one to three days, and additional substantial benefits with regular use as highlighted below:



Hot flash relief within 24 hours*

Helps with mood swings and occasional stress within 3 days*

Helps reduce night sweats*

Helps manage fatigue and irritability* Helps relieve occasional headaches associated with menopause* and more

"Menopause is a stage of life all women will experience, yet we're offered very little education or support on the topic," said OLLY's Sr. Director of Scientific Affairs, Dr. Shikha Snigdha. "Our approach to developing Mellow Menopause was guided by a deep commitment to addressing the unique and varied symptoms women experience during menopause. The goal was to create an offering that provides comprehensive relief during the menopause transition, making this often-challenging phase of life a bit easier to navigate.* We're incredibly encouraged by the results from the product's clinical study and know that this product will make a real impact on women."

Mellow Menopause

joins OLLY's women's wellness line alongside Women's Multi, Beat the Bloat, Happy Hoo-Ha, Lovin' Libido, and more to support women in all aspects of life. Mellow Menopause can currently be found on OLLY and Amazon.

Coupled with the Mellow Menopause launch, OLLY shared its first employee health benefit policy addressing menopause. The OLLY Menopause Policy is designed to support any employee experiencing menopause symptoms which can impact work life, similar to experiences like pregnancy or care-giving that are commonly recognized in the workplace. OLLY partner and women's wellness expert, Dr. Kiarra King , OBGYN, also advised on the policy, and is supporting the product launch.

"At OLLY, we believe that we can only ask our community to get real about taboo topics like menopause if we first do that internally," said Hanneke Willenborg, OLLY CEO. "By offering this policy, our goal is to not only support employees but create open conversations about menopause in our office and with our community. As someone personally going through menopause, it's even more important to me that OLLY is leading the way in this space."

The policy includes a range of accommodations and resources, including:



Coverage for all employees , to aid people going through menopause and support partners dealing with menopause associated challenges.

Flexible Work Hours , including adjusted online hours to accommodate for lack of sleep, additional breaks in the day for mental and physical relief, or a temporary reduction in hours to support physical or mental needs because of menopause symptoms.

Additional work-from-home accommodation on days when symptoms are particularly challenging.

In-office arrangements to make employees more comfortable with things such as access to a quiet wellness room or adjusted seating to ease hot flashes. Access to extended reproductive care benefits that encompass menopause through Carrot Fertility's menopause experts and Carrot Funds can be used to pay for eligible menopause expenses.

The Menopause Policy is the next step in OLLY's work to prioritize mental health and women's health in the workplace.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Source: Mintel's Women's Wellness Market Report



About OLLY

OLLY

is a San Francisco-based wellness company whose mission is to make nutrition easy to understand––so you can pursue good health without compromise. Known for its gummy, ultra softgels, capsule, and powder supplements, OLLY's wide variety of products blend premium ingredients into the best formulas to solve common consumer needs including mood, sleep, immunity, women's health, gut health and more. Since its inception, the OLLY team has created an evolving social mission to help tackle the growing mental health crisis––this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with The Loveland Foundation,

SeekHer,

Project Healthy Minds, and more.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [email protected]



SOURCE OLLY

