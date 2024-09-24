Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Welcomes Two Accomplished Surgeons, Expanding Expertise In Spine And Joint Surgery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Group, in partnership with Plus Management, welcomes two new surgeons this September: Dr. Ezriel Edward Kornel, a neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery, and Dr. Daniel Buchalter, an orthopedic surgeon focused on joint replacements and surgical robotics.

Dr. Ezriel Kornel brings over 40 years of experience, focusing on advanced surgical techniques that minimize patient trauma and accelerate recovery. Board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Dr. Kornel specializes in minimally invasive treatments for conditions such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, tumors, and chronic pain. His techniques include microdiscectomy, laminectomy, and spinal fusions. He also serves as an assistant clinical professor at Weill Cornell/New York-Presbyterian.

"Dr. Kornel's expertise strengthens our team, enabling us to deliver even more innovative and compassionate care to our patients," said Dr. Douglas J. Fauser, Sports Medicine & Total Joint Replacement Specialist at Somers. "Health Plus Management's support allows us to grow and expand our capabilities, ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of care for our community."

In addition to Dr. Kornel's spine expertise, Somers Orthopaedics also welcomes Dr. Daniel Buchalter, a skilled orthopedic surgeon with specialized training in hip, knee, and shoulder arthroplasty. A graduate of Cornell University and NYU's accelerated MD program, Dr. Buchalter completed a fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Known for utilizing advanced robotic and computer navigation techniques, he is an expert in joint replacement surgeries. Dr. Buchalter also develops surgical robotics and implant technologies, ensuring Somers Orthopaedics patients have access to the latest advancements in orthopedic care.

"Having my son, Dr. Daniel Buchalter, join Somers Orthopaedics isn't just a proud moment for me as a father; it's a significant milestone for our practice, His innovative skills and deep compassion for patients embody the values we've upheld since our founding," said Dr. Joel Buchalter.

Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management, commented, "The additions of Dr. Kornel and Dr. Buchalter are pivotal for expanding Somers Orthopaedics' capabilities. Their expertise in minimally invasive and robotic surgery will elevate patient care and support Somers in its mission to provide best-in-class care."

Together, Dr. Kornel and Dr. Buchalter will further Somers Orthopaedics' mission to deliver cutting-edge orthopedic solutions. With Health Plus Management's ongoing support, Somers Orthopaedics will continue to grow and ensure comprehensive, compassionate care for all patients.

About Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group

Since 1988, Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group has been a leader in musculoskeletal care, offering personalized, cutting-edge treatment options across five convenient locations. With advanced technologies like MRI and ultrasound, we help patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life. Learn more at .

About Health Plus Management

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management provides the infrastructure for musculoskeletal practices, enabling physicians to focus on patient care. Backed by Investcorp, a leading global manager of alternative investments, HPM supports practices in achieving operational excellence and clinical autonomy. For more information, visit .

For Interviews:

For interview opportunities with Dr. Kornel or Dr. Daniel Buchalter, please contact the marketing team at [email protected].

Contact for Appointments:

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit or call 845-278-8400.

SOURCE Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED