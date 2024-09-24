First Phase Of Azerbaijan's Su-25 Aircraft Modernization Completed
Date
9/24/2024 9:18:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The first phase of the project to modernize Azerbaijan's "Su-25"
aircraft has been completed, said TÜSAŞ CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu in a
statement to journalists, Azernews reports.
"As you know, we are working on a joint project with Azerbaijan
to modernize the 'Su-25' aircraft. The first phase is now complete.
Most of the modernization work will be done in Baku, but one
aircraft will be sent to Ankara for this process. This project is
important for both Azerbaijan's defense industry and ecosystem. In
the next phase, we will bring HÜRKUŞ aircraft to Azerbaijan for
training purposes. Azerbaijani military pilots will also undergo
training in Ankara. These efforts are progressing successfully and
will be completed in the coming months. Negotiations are ongoing
for the delivery of fifth-generation 'Kaan' aircraft to Azerbaijan.
We are planning to meet Azerbaijan's needs in this area. Since the
project is still in its early stages, it's difficult to make
concrete statements. The project is expected to continue until
2030."
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108709202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.