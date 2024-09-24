Cisos Connect Announces Winners Of Its Inaugural A100 Breakthrough Security Leaders Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 100 CISOs less than five years in the role recognized for their dynamic potential

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect's Esteemed Board of Judges has announced the winners of the inaugural CISOs Top 100 Accelerated CISOs Awards (A100) created to honor innovative leaders shaping the future of the fast-changing cybersecurity industry.

This groundbreaking, merit-based recognition program singles out a diverse group of CISOs with less than five years in the role who have shown themselves to possess the skills and acumen to lead the industry into the next generation. No less important, they have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to an industry that both depends and thrives on collaboration. More than 400 applicants submitted for the A100 award.

"This new generation of leaders faces a vastly different landscape than its predecessors did, with threats and adversaries shifting shape at top speed, and malicious actors able to inflict exponentially more damage on our highly interconnected, digital world," said Aaron Katz, 2024 Esteemed Judge, and co-host of the virtual A100 Recognition Ceremony and Head of Security Driven Infrastructure at The TCW Group. "A100 winners have already distinguished themselves as innovative and forward-thinking security leaders with extraordinary potential, providing models for the security industry as it plays an increasingly crucial and visible role in organizations' success."

This new award builds on CISOs Connect's industry-esteemed CISOs Top 100 CISOs Awards (the C100) and is similarly distinguished by a process that is 100% transparent and involves absolutely no pay-for-play.

Distinguished veteran CISOs make up the Board of Judges, and criteria are clear-cut. Nominees are evaluated solely on merit, underscoring the award's commitment to integrity and accessibility.

Key benchmarks for consideration included service in the role of CISO at an end-user enterprise or organization for less than five years; involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations; and security-related volunteering, activism and mentoring.

CISOs Connect's President David Cass added: "CISOs Connect insists on a transparent, peer-to-peer evaluation process because that is the only way to ensure that true contributions to the cybersecurity industry are awarded.

"By paying tribute to this remarkable group of emerging leaders, we give both the award winners and the CISO role the recognition they deserve, while raising the bar for generations of security leaders to come."

The following distinguished CISO judges conducted the evaluation and selection process:



Mandy Andress, CISO, Elastic

Shawn Bowen, VP, Deputy CISO - Gaming, Microsoft

Jack Burback, EVP & CSO, Wintrust Financial

Nicole Darden Ford, SVP & CISO, Nordstrom

Ngozi Eze, CISO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Aaron Katz, Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TWC Group

David Lackey, CISO and Chief Privacy Officer, World Vision USA

Neda Pitt, CISO, Belk

Jeff Trudeau, VP, CIO & CSO, Chime Angela C. Williams, SVP, CISO, UL Solutions

"Nurturing talent is a key objective of CISOs Connect, and this new award is designed to celebrate emerging security leaders who bring diverse experiences and fresh approaches to the evolving cybersecurity industry," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO, CISOs Connect. "Leadership was judged both on the basis of professional skills and on a willingness to share knowledge with peers. We expect this honor will set a new standard upon which peers will be judged, elevating the CISO community even further."

CISOs Connect with the continued support of its corporate sponsor SecurityPal make the A100 possible, as part of an overarching mission to showcase the spirit of excellence in the cybersecurity industry.

"SecurityPal is honored to support the A100 Awards, and to shine a spotlight on a new group of emerging security leaders who will be driving the security industry forward," said Pukar C. Hamal, SecurityPal founder and CEO. "The global nature of security threats makes the fostering of fresh concepts and approaches essential."

About CISOs Connect:

CISOs Connect is an exclusive, membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. It allows security leaders to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research and analysis, while offering a forum to collaborate with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions. CISOs Connect is part of Security Current, known for its Security Shark Tank and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

