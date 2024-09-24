Caddi Appoints Patrick Harrigan As Vice President Of Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harrigan to help expand global partnerships and alliances for CADDi, a leading digital solutions provider and creator of CADDi Drawer

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADDi , a leading digital solutions provider for manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Harrigan as Vice President of Partnerships. Harrigan, a seasoned technical sales leader and consultant, will lead CADDi's global partnerships and alliances, focusing on delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to the manufacturing industry.

With over 15 years of experience working with global manufacturing clients, Harrigan brings deep expertise in leveraging cutting-edge technologies-such as AI, cloud computing, and edge computing-to enable smart connected factories and enhance manufacturing workflows. He joins CADDi following his tenure as Head of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Tulip Interfaces, where he successfully scaled strategic alliances and delivered transformative solutions to leading manufacturing organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to CADDi at a time when partnerships are critical to driving our global growth and supporting our vision for digital transformation in manufacturing," said Yushiro Kato, CEO and Co-Founder of CADDi. "His extensive experience in building strategic alliances and expertise in enterprise integration will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach and impact of CADDi Drawer."

Prior to joining Tulip Interfaces, Harrigan spent several years at Hexagon AB, overseeing business development for the Xalt Framework. In this role, he was instrumental in delivering Industry 4.0 solutions that empowered manufacturing customers to implement smart connected factory solutions and drive operational efficiencies across their businesses. Harrigan's experience spans key emerging technologies such as mobility, AR/VR, cloud, and AI-making him a critical addition to the CADDi leadership team as the company looks to deepen its ecosystem of partners.

"Today, manufacturers find themselves in a complex, ever-changing environment, and establishing a robust partner ecosystem is critical to providing solutions to these challenges," said Harrigan. "I'm excited to join CADDi, a company at the forefront of this evolution. I look forward to collaborating with our partners to drive innovation and deliver value to our customers."

Harrigan's appointment reinforces CADDi's commitment to expanding its global footprint and building strategic alliances to further solidify its standing as a leader in manufacturing innovation. With Harrigan at the helm of partnerships, CADDi is well-positioned to continue driving disruption in the industry and supporting manufacturers in their digital transformation journeys.

About CADDi Inc.

CADDi

is a global manufacturing company on a mission to "unleash the potential of manufacturing." The company strives to transform the manufacturing industry through its primary offering, "CADDi Drawer," an AI-enabled drawing management system, helping further unlock the potential of manufacturing by significantly improving the efficiency of procurement teams. CADDi was recently named to Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies

list as the only manufacturing technology company.

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

774.453.2444

SOURCE CADDi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED