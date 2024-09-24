Tensions rise in northern region

(MENAFN) As tensions rise in the northern region, it is essential to recognize that Hezbollah presents a multifaceted threat to Israel across two primary fronts. The first threat is directed at Israel's home front, targeting its military and civilian infrastructure with an arsenal of heavy, precision-guided long-range rockets developed by Hezbollah. The second front concerns border incursions, where Hezbollah utilizes its Radwan forces, rocket artillery, drones, and anti-armor strategies to launch on border communities and their inhabitants. While direct attacks on the home front have yet to occur, the situation along the border is critical. Hezbollah has implemented a scorched earth approach, resulting in the evacuation of around 60,000 Israeli residents from their homes, leaving vast areas increasingly devastated and unlivable.



In a recent decision by the Israeli cabinet, it was clarified that the current military objectives do not aim to address both threats from Hezbollah. Instead, the focus is solely on mitigating the immediate risks faced by northern residents and towns, particularly those up to the Haifa line. This strategic decision carries significant implications. To confront the larger threat to the Israeli home front effectively, Israel would likely need to engage in an all-out war, which could be lengthy and come with substantial costs in terms of human casualties and economic disruption. Such an escalation might also involve Iran and its allied groups directly, further complicating the conflict landscape.



Additionally, the Biden-Harris administration has made it clear to Israel that it opposes the escalation to full-scale war, warning that such actions could ignite a regional conflict necessitating U.S. involvement. This scenario could lead to rising oil prices and have political ramifications, particularly impacting Vice President Kamala Harris's electoral prospects. Conversely, Hezbollah and its Iranian sponsors are also cautious about entering an all-out war. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, is acutely aware that a significant military escalation would likely result in widespread destruction of Lebanon’s infrastructure, leading to dire consequences for the Lebanese people. This could turn public sentiment against him, as the Shiite community and other groups within Lebanon would blame him for the devastation experienced in their country.



This intricate web of military strategy, political dynamics, and the potential for regional escalation highlights the challenging choices Israel faces as it continues to navigate the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

