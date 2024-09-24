Apheresis Equipment Market Set To Hit USD 6.66 Billion By 2032, With A 9.0% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global apheresis equipment market size is predicted to grow from USD 3.08 billion in 2023 to USD 6.66 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Apheresis Equipment?

Apheresis is a procedure of acquiring one or more blood constituents by machine processing of whole blood in which the unused elements are recommenced to the donor or patient in the course or at the termination of the procedure. To obtain this, the yearned blood constituent is segregated from the whole blood utilizing centrifugal, filtration, and adsorption techniques. Albeit the apheresis equipment from several makers seems different from the exterior, the operating is rather homogenous with segregation in a one-usage disposable linked with bacterial filters to the machine and several security attributes to obtain maximal security for donor, patient, operator, and commodity.

The apheresis equipment market is witnessing substantial demand owing to the escalating requirement for remedial apheresis processes such as plasma exchange and cytapheresis to cure conditions such as autoimmune illnesses, blood disorders, and specific cancers. Besides, the augmentation of the healthcare framework in surfacing nations, together with growing consciousness about blood donation and apheresis processes, is driving the market growth.

Apheresis Equipment Market Report Attributes