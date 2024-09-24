EU Car Market crashes, Biggest Decline in Over Two Years

(MENAFN) The EU for new automobiles experiences its largest decline in over two years in August, based on info from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).



Registrations of new drop 18.3 percent year-on-year all over the bloc, with significant losses in the zone`s three main markets: a decline of 27.8 percent in Germany, 24.3 percent in France, and 13.4 percent in Italy, as reported by ACEA. Spain, ranking fourth among car markets in the EU, records a decrease of 6.5 percent.



Merely four EU member states report modest increase in new automobile registrations previous month, specifically Poland, Slovenia, Cyprus, as well as Malta, based on ACEA info.



The majority of new automobiles provided throughout the bloc were petrol-fueled, accounting for 33.1 percent, while hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) followed closely at 31.3 percent.



The proportion of new battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the EU automobiles market dropped to 14.4 percent from 21 percent reported in August 2023. Deliveries of BEVs have been decreasing for four following months this year, a stark contrast to the stable increase seen throughout 2023, according to ACEA.

