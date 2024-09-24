Dubai Health Authority Participates In UAE Careers Exhibition 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 24, 2024 : The Dubai Authority (DHA) is participating in the ongoing UAE Careers 2024 exhibition that is taking place from 24 to 26 September. The aim of the participation is to provide exceptional opportunities for citizens to engage directly with employers and secure job opportunities across various professional levels.

At the exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the DHA will showcase a range of its programmes, projects, and initiatives aimed at attracting, enhancing, and enriching the healthcare sector in the emirate with national expertise and talent through diverse employment opportunities offered by the authority and the private healthcare sector.

Noura Al Midfa, Director of Human Resources at the DHA,

emphasised the importance of participating in this annual event, which represents a valuable opportunity for the authority to present its available job opportunities and attract national talent to the healthcare sector in Dubai.

She highlighted the various initiatives and programmes the DHA has implemented as part of its strategies to recruit, prepare, and qualify new university graduates, developing their skills and practical capabilities through specialised and intensive training programmes that lead to

employment in the required disciplines.

Al Midfa noted the positive results achieved by the DHA through a specialised programme launched last year, which successfully attracted and appointed a distinguished group of recently graduated Emirati citizens in various priority specialisations, enabling them to play an active role in the development of the healthcare sector in Dubai.

She reiterated the significance of this programme as one of the ongoing initiatives launched by the DHA to provide training, preparation, and employment opportunities, thereby enhancing national capabilities and achieving sustainability in the emirate's healthcare sector.

Al Midfa encouraged all individuals interested in working in the healthcare sector to visit the DHA's booth at the exhibition in the Dubai World Trade Centre, explore available job opportunities, and learn about the latest trends in the job market, as well as apply for positions that will contribute to their professional development and career objectives.

Additionally, the DHA's participation will feature several workshops and interactive sessions with visitors and job candidates, providing detailed information on the necessary conditions, requirements, and standards for employment, as well as opportunities for career advancement within the authority.