Avanti Residential Partners With Funnel To Streamline Operations And Take Care Of Teams Across 8,000-Unit Portfolio

Funnel Leasing , the best AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced its newest client Avanti Residential , an experienced investor and owner-operator of lifestyle-forward multifamily communities. Avanti is rolling out Funnel's full Renter Management Software product suite -

which includes the Multifamily CRM , Virtual Leasing Assistant , Leasing , FunnelSecure, ResApp - across their entire 8,000-unit portfolio. The new partnership demonstrates Avanti's continued people-first approach. Their move to the new operating model is powered by Funnel's renter-centric® platform with the shared goals of creating a better experience for teams by adding specialized roles and providing an exceptional renter experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Funnel, their renter-centric® data architecture and ethos are natural extensions of Avanti's long-standing people-first approach to taking care of teams, and residents," said Brenda Gammie, Executive Vice President, Avanti. "As we seek to enhance, automate, and streamline much of the leasing process to give our team members more time to focus on exceptional customer care there is no better platform."

Avanti is known for providing exceptional customer service and uncompromising integrity at every level of their organization. Avanti Residential was recognized as a leader, securing the #12 spot in the 2024 Best Places to Work Multifamily® rankings , and the #8 spot on the 2024 Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women list , presented by Multifamily Leadership. Avanti Residential also earned the 2023 Property Management Company of the Year. Headquartered in Colorado, Avanti was inspired by the famed World War II Colorado-based 10th mountain division, their rallying cry was Sempre Avanti, meaning "always forward." The beauty and strength of these awards not only inspired the company's name, but who Avanti is, a secondary meaning of "Sempre Avanti" is "Always Welcome" which serves as a guiding principle for their teams and valued residents.

"We are honored to partner with a people-first company like Avanti, they are implementing our full Renter Management Software product suite, which unlocks the data visibility needed to strategically staff to give teams a hand and take exceptional care of renters," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Our shared vision of creating a better world by creating a better renter experience is brought to life through their adoption of our online leasing platform which is a funding mechanism for HOME by Funnel Inc. (HOME) a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on providing housing opportunities to underserved communities. For each new lease signed using the online leasing product, $1 is donated to HOME."

About Funnel

Funnel

provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About HOME by Funnel Inc.

Home by Funnel Inc. - affectionately known as Housing Opportunities Made Equal or HOME - is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on tackling one of our nation's biggest challenges: equitable housing. HOME is partially funded by Funnel Leasing, Inc. through its donation of $1 for each new lease signed and completed using Funnel Leasing's online leasing solution. This ongoing, scalable funding mechanism continues to grow the impact of HOME, as renters find their next home. Instead of giving via flashy, infrequent checks for photo ops, HOME builds meaningful relationships with partner organizations to realize the impact of funds raised because it knows that equitable housing is vital and will take time to improve.

About Avanti Residential

Avanti Residential is an experienced investor and owner-operator of lifestyle-forward multifamily communities in the U.S., with 8,000 units across 6 states. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Avanti operates a vertically integrated platform led by a seasoned executive team, each with more than 25 years' experience in the acquisition, operation, and value creation of apartment properties. The company applies skilled real estate investment acumen in a culture of personal accountability and alignment to deliver exceptional value and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its institutional venture partners and private capital investors.

