Siddaramaiah Must Quit After HC Order, Rahul Must Clarify: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Former Union and senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has demanded the immediate resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the High Court quashed his plea on Tuesday.

He also demanded that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi come forward to hold a press and clarify the party's stand on the issue after the HC setback to the Karnataka CM.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's scathing critique of the Karnataka came after the High Court dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's decision to sanction his prosecution in the MUDA scam.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, the BJP leader welcomed the High Court's nod for Siddaramaiah's prosecution in the MUDA land scam and said that this proves that the highest level of corruption prevails in Congress-led government.

He said that the High Court has cleared that the governor was within his right to sanction the prosecution against the Chief Minister and added that this confirms the existence of "deep-rooted malaise" in the party under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"Rahul should now stop badmouthing India abroad and address a presser on why top Congress leaders get involved in corruption and then the leaders go to great lengths to brazenly shield them," the former union minister told media persons.

"It's shameful that a serving Chief Minister misused his position and power for personal benefits. Not just him, but many others benefitted from the scam. Today, no Congress leader in Karnataka is untainted," he added.

Former Union Minister further demanded that Rahul Gandhi address the media and "come clean" on all issues about Congress' leaders "indulging" in corruption and scams.

Taking a jab at the grand old party, he said, "Congress governments have developed a culture of aiding and promoting corruption under their watch. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has only furthered this tradition of the party."

He also slammed Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar's defence of the beleaguered CM in the MUDA case and spoke about "economic distress" to the state's exchequer because of the party's "unrealistic and impractical" poll promises.