Double The Goodness: El Pollo Loco Celebrates National Quesadilla Day With An Exclusive BOGO Offer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is celebrating National Quesadilla Day (9/25) with an exclusive buy one get one FREE offer for its Loco Rewards members. But that's not all; Loco Rewards Members have two days to buy the chain's delicious fan-favorite Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla and get a second one FREE on September 25th & 26th. This special, two-day offer combines El Pollo Loco 's signature fire-grilled chicken, fresh avocados, melty cheese, and mouthwatering flavors wrapped in a grilled quesadilla. Customers can easily take advantage of this deal in-store, online, or through the app.

“National Quesadilla Day is the perfect excuse to treat our Loco Rewards members to a fan-favorite,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco.“Making it a two-day celebration is our way of saying 'thank you,' and we hope our customers celebrate with a delicious handheld meal that doesn't compromise flavor or convenience.”

This exclusive offer is only available to Loco Rewards Members on September 25th and 26th. Not a member yet? Signing up is free and easy through the El Pollo Loco app or our website . Members earn points with every purchase, receive special offers year-round, and get access to exclusive promotions like this National Quesadilla Day deal.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors, all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

