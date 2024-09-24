Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For September 24, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda is packed with crucial indicators that could significantly impact global markets and Brazil's economic outlook.



The release of the Copom minutes takes center stage, offering detailed insights into discussions on interest rates following last week's Selic rate increase. The FGV Consumer Survey will provide valuable data on consumer sentiment in Brazil.



Internationally, Germany's economic sentiment survey (IFO) will be closely watched, along with U.S. consumer confidence data from the Board.



Additionally, Mexico's biweekly Consumer Price Index will offer insights into inflationary pressures in a key Latin American economy.



These indicators collectively will shape market sentiment and potentially influence monetary policy decisions in Brazil and globally.





Economic Agenda, Monday, September 24







08:00 AM: BCB: Release of Copom minutes



08:00 AM: FGV: Consumer survey (Sep)



05:00 AM: Economic sentiment survey – IFO (Sep) (Germany)



09:00 AM: Consumer price index (biweekly) (Mexico)

11:00 AM: Consumer confidence – Conference Board (Sep) (US)



Markets on MondayThe Ibovespa closed down 0.38% at 130,568.37 points on Monday. It showed resilience despite fiscal concerns.Strong performances from Vale and Petrobras supported this stability. Gains in New York stock exchanges also helped.Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real. It closed at R$5.5353, up 0.26%.This uptick reflected global trends. It also showed growing concerns about the Brazil-US interest rate gap.U.S. stock indexes added slightly to their record highs on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite also rose 0.1%Economic OutlookEconomists have revised their forecasts for Brazil's economy. They now expect higher inflation and interest rates.Inflation forecasts have increased for the tenth consecutive time. Experts anticipate a 4.37% rate for 2024. They also predict the Selic rate will reach 11.50% by year-end.Commodities and CryptocurrenciesOil prices dipped despite ongoing Middle East tensions. Brent crude fell to $93.29 per barrel.The global commodities market faces unique challenges. Grains, oil, and lithium markets all experience complex dynamics.In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has seen a 7.3% monthly gain . Miners are holding onto their coins. This trend tightens supply. It could impact digital asset investments in Brazil.Iron ore prices have hit a one-year lo . Weakening demand from China drives this trend. This could affect Brazilian mining companies like Vale.Corporate NewsMobly shareholders approved a capital boost for the Tokstok acquisition. This signals potential growth in the retail sector.Mercado Libre's ad revenue is projected to hit $4 billion by 2028. This showcases the strength of Latin American digital markets..Central Bank DivergenceGlobal central banks are taking different paths on interest rates. Some maintain high rates. Others consider cuts.This divergence could impact capital flows and currency valuations. It may particularly affect emerging markets like Brazil.Investors should monitor these economic indicators closely. They should watch corporate developments too.The interplay between domestic policies and global trends is crucial. It will determine Brazil's economic trajectory in the coming months.Brazil's Financial Morning Call for September 24, 2024