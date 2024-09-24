Huawei Calls To Expand Partnerships To Drive Global Digital Inclusion Through TECH4ALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Forum hosted at

Huawei Connect 2024 , Huawei called for more partners to join its TECH4LL initiative to drive global digital inclusion.

Launched in 2019 and aligned with the UN SDGs, TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term action plan for enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital world, focusing on the education, environment, health, and development domains.

TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Forum at HUAWEI CONNECT 2024

At the forum, attendees explored TECH4ALL inclusion projects and digital inclusion advances in China outlined in the 2024 China Digital Inclusion Report produced by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

"Promoting digital inclusion can not only effectively deal with problems that may exist in the development and application of digital technology, but also improve the realization of our overall goals," said Xin Yongfei, Director of the CAICT Institute for Policy and Economics.

Discussions focused on how technology can help bring down barriers to information accessibility, equal opportunities, and a high quality of life. A key theme at the forum concerned the importance of cross-sector partnerships in maximizing the efficacy of inclusion projects such as those Huawei's runs under TECH4ALL.

"Huawei is a committed to supporting China's digital inclusion strategy," said Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing at Huawei. "We work with governments, enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities, and NGOs to implement projects that provide a useful reference for the world to seize the opportunities of digital transformation and share the inclusive benefits of digitalization."



Partners from both the deaf and vision-impaired communities looked at the role of technology in enabling digital inclusion. Huawei shared how it considers the needs of people with disabilities, the elderly, and children from the beginning of product design. As well as Bluetooth connectivity for hearing aids, Huawei smartphones, provide 15 accessibility features that are used by around 10 million people each month. These include technologies that can identify and send alerts for job recommendations tailored for people with disabilities.

"As a visually impaired device user and Huawei partner, I think it's crucial to share the message that technology can give everyone an equal opportunity to participate in society, use public resources, and help eliminate the digital divide," said Yin Nan, Chairman of Tianjin Hongqiao District Blind Association.

With partners the China Association of the Deaf and E-Times Digital Technology, Huawei TECH4ALL has also developed the Trouble-Free Hearing app. Based on Huawei Cloud AI, the app provides speech-to-text and text-to-speech translation and a real-time online sign language hub for use in potentially complex situations such as healthcare, legal consultations, and at service windows.

The forum also explored education inclusion through the TECH4ALL China DigiSchool project, which aims to provide online resources and teacher training for the delivery of STEAM curriculum. To date, 4,800 teachers and students have benefited in 29 schools.

Huawei also runs a range of education and training initiatives across the globe, including the Open School project with UNESCO, Instant Schools Network with Vodafone Foundation, and Skills and Wheels projects with global and local partners. Skills on Wheels, for example, brings free digital skills training to remote communities via truck-mounted mobile classrooms, reaching 93,000 people in 18 countries so far.

TECH4ALL education projects have reached more than 400,000 people across the globe, with technology and partnerships the key to success of each project.

About Huawei TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative. Enabled by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL aims to promote inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

