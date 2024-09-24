US officials inform Politico that Israel-Hezbollah tensions could trigger wider conflict

(MENAFN) U.S. officials are expressing concerns that the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah is on the brink of escalating dramatically, potentially leading to a full-scale war. According to Politico, which cites sources within President Joe Biden's administration, this heightened tension follows a significant incident involving the explosion of thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon. This attack is widely believed to have been orchestrated by Israel, further intensifying the volatile situation in the region.

Reports indicate that the Israeli has communicated its intentions to Washington regarding the potential use of military action aimed at applying additional pressure on Hezbollah. The goal of this strategy is to compel the group to consider a diplomatic resolution that would facilitate the safe return of Israeli citizens to their homes in northern Israel. This diplomatic push comes in light of the escalating violence and the broader implications for regional stability.

The conflict has already led to significant humanitarian repercussions, with approximately 60,000 individuals fleeing from northern Israel due to the almost daily assaults carried out by Hezbollah from the neighboring Lebanese territory. The increasing frequency of these attacks has instilled fear among residents, prompting them to evacuate their homes and seek safety elsewhere. The displacement of so many people raises serious concerns about the humanitarian situation and the potential for further instability in the region.

As the situation unfolds, the U.S. administration is closely monitoring developments and considering its options in response to the escalating tensions. The potential for military action, coupled with the ongoing humanitarian crisis, underscores the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further violence and protect civilians on both sides of the border. With the stakes continuing to rise, the international community remains watchful for any signs of de-escalation or a shift towards negotiations that could lead to a more stable and peaceful resolution.

