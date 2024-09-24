HEC Paris In Qatar Launches New Program To Empower Women Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: HEC Paris in Qatar, a world-leading business school, is set to launch the Executive Women Leaders Program in Doha this coming January.

This innovative, four-month program is specifically designed to empower women to ascend to senior leadership positions across various industries, equipping them with the skills, confidence and essential for success in executive roles.

As part of HEC Paris in Qatar's commitment to advancing gender equity in leadership, the Executive Women Leaders Program is a strategic initiative aimed at creating lasting, positive change within organizations and communities. The program aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, by fostering diversity and excellence in leadership education, ensuring the women are well-prepared to drive meaningful transformation in their respective fields.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, emphasized the significance of this initiative:“This program exemplifies our dedication to fostering female leadership capable of driving impactful change within their organizations and society. The Executive Women Leaders Program is a testament to our commitment to supporting women as they develop the competencies and perspectives to lead with influence and integrity.”

The program will be led by Dr. Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity at HEC Paris in Qatar. Dr. Shaheena brings over 20 years of experience working with global organizations, along with her cutting-edge research on women's leadership. Her work, including her latest book,“Take The Lead: How Women Leaders are Driving Success through Innovation,” challenges conventional leadership norms and showcases how women are redefining leadership in today's world.