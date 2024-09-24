Azerbaijan And China Discuss Expanding Railway Cooperation
Date
9/24/2024 2:16:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
During a visit to China, we met with Liu Jenfang, Chairman of
China State Railways. We discussed further expanding cooperation in
the railway sector between the two countries.
Azernews reports that Minister of Digital
Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared this on his
Facebook account
He noted that in January-August 2024, the volume of railway
transit between Azerbaijan and China increased by 275% compared to
the same period last year. Liu Jenfang expressed China's interest
in developing the Southern route of the Middle Corridor and joining
the "Middle Corridor Multimodal" company, created with the
participation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia railways, the
minister added.
