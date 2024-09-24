عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And China Discuss Expanding Railway Cooperation

Azerbaijan And China Discuss Expanding Railway Cooperation


9/24/2024 2:16:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

During a visit to China, we met with Liu Jenfang, Chairman of China State Railways. We discussed further expanding cooperation in the railway sector between the two countries.

Azernews reports that Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared this on his Facebook account

He noted that in January-August 2024, the volume of railway transit between Azerbaijan and China increased by 275% compared to the same period last year. Liu Jenfang expressed China's interest in developing the Southern route of the Middle Corridor and joining the "Middle Corridor Multimodal" company, created with the participation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia railways, the minister added.

MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108707275


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search