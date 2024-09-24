Hillwood Investment Properties Appoints Justin Drysdale As New Leader For North Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hillwood Properties is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Drysdale as Executive Vice President, regional leader for the North region which encompasses New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the greater Midwest.

Justin Drysdale is EVP and leader for Hillwood's North Region.

Justin Drysdale serves Hillwood as EVP focused on developing the company's portfolio through tactical leadership of the Northeast and Midwest regions.

With over two decades of experience in real estate development and investment, Justin Drysdale has held esteemed leadership positions at Brookfield Asset Management, Industrial Developments International Realty (IDI), and Prologis. His extensive understanding of industrial development and investments positions him as an ideal leader to steer Hillwood's continued growth and innovation within these pivotal markets.

Tal Hicks, President of Hillwood Investment Properties, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Justin Drysdale to the Hillwood team. His industry relationships and forward-thinking approach make him an excellent fit for our company. We are confident that Justin will propel our North Region to new achievements."

In his new capacity, based in New Jersey, Justin Drysdale will oversee all aspects of development and investment while leading the established team within the North Region. His focus will center on strategic growth, enhancing partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to stakeholders. Furthermore, he will collaborate closely with existing leadership to leverage accomplishments and cultivate new business opportunities.

Expressing his sentiments regarding his appointment, Drysdale stated, "I am honored to join Hillwood Investment Properties and lead the North Region. Hillwood's dedication to excellence and community impact is truly inspiring, and I am eager to contribute to the company's vision and success in this dynamic region."

Hillwood Investment Properties remains steadfast in its commitment to driving economic growth and anticipates a promising future under Justin Drysdale's leadership.



