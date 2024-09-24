Duolingo Introduces AI-Powered Innovations At Duocon 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free virtual event features Grammy-winning artist and cultural icon Jon Batiste

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), the world's leading mobile platform, today announces significant product innovations at its annual conference, Duocon 2024. These new features-Video Call and Adventures-demonstrate Duolingo's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI to enhance the learning experience for millions of users worldwide. The company also emphasizes its in education by announcing its partnership with Loog, leading musical instruments brand for beginners, and hosts a wide-ranging conversation with Grammy winner Jon Batiste.



“Our mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. We believe the best way to do that is by continuously pushing the boundaries of technology,” says Luis von Ahn, co-founder and CEO of Duolingo.“With new AI-powered features like Video Call and Adventures, we're creating new, immersive ways to practice languages and build confidence. These innovations are just the beginning of how we're leveraging technology to serve our global community of learners better.”

AI-Powered Conversations: Video Call with Lily

Duolingo's new Video Call feature represents a leap forward in language practice for learners. This AI-powered tool allows Duolingo Max subscribers to engage in spontaneous, realistic conversations with Lily, one of Duolingo's most popular characters. The technology behind Video Call is designed to simulate natural dialogue and provides a personalized, interactive practice environment. Even beginner learners can converse in a low-pressure environment because Video Call is designed to adapt to their skill level. By offering learners the opportunity to converse in real-time, Video Call builds the confidence needed to communicate effectively in real-world situations. Video Call is available for Duolingo Max subscribers learning English, Spanish, and French.

Adventures: Explore and learn in the Duolingo World

Duolingo will also unveil Adventures, an innovative exploration game-like experience that immerses learners in the vibrant world of Duolingo. For the first time, users can explore dynamic settings and storylines, interacting with beloved characters like Oscar and Lily in a fully realized Duolingo universe. Adventures allows learners to apply their language skills to realistic scenarios, from getting their passport checked to ordering coffee, blending fun with functional learning. Adventures will be available across Android and iOS devices.

Expanding Music: Popular songs, compact piano partnership, and an A-list interview

To expand its Music course capabilities, Duolingo is announcing a partnership with Loog, a leading portable instrument manufacturer, to create a compact and portable digital piano designed for the Duolingo Music course. This partnership allows learners to practice Duolingo Music lessons on a three-octave digital piano. The Duolingo x Loog Piano will be available for pre-order at store.duolingo.com for $249. Plus, thanks to Duolingo's partnership with Sony Music, learners can now play along to popular songs from their favorite artists!

In addition to these key product innovations, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste will join us at Duocon 2024 to share his unique perspective on the intersection of music, language, and culture, and how these elements shape our global community.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners with a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

