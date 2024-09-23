King Meets Heads Of Organisations Involved In Humanitarian Response In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Sunday met with heads and representatives of a number of NGOs involved in the humanitarian response in Gaza.

During the meeting, held in New York and organised by the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), His Majesty called for more efforts to urge the international community to push for removing all obstacles preventing the free flow of aid into Gaza,according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reiterated the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the protection of relief workers.

His Majesty said Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, noting the Kingdom's recent“Restoring Hope” initiative to support amputees by providing them with advanced prosthetic limbs that enable them to regain mobility quickly.

The meeting covered ways to increase cooperation between Jordan and international organisations, in cooperation with regional partners, in order to enhance the humanitarian response and mobilise international support to alleviate the suffering of Gazans in light of such an unprecedented crisis, especially with winter nearing.

Representatives from the Partnership for Quality Medical Donations, Oxfam, CARE International, Islamic Relief USA, Save the Children, Project HOPE, and ANERA attended the meeting.

The King commended the relief work of these organisations in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing the importance of their role in identifying emergency needs on the ground.

For their part, the attendees praised Jordan's role, led by His Majesty, in making exceptional efforts globally to support the people of Gaza, adding that the extreme humanitarian needs in the Strip require an international humanitarian response of similar magnitude.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.