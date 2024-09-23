How International Paper Works With Forest Landowners For Conservation Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in International Paper's 2023 Sustainability Report

Engaging with suppliers and partners

As we move toward our target of conserving and restoring 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by 2030, we are working with strategic partners to safeguard the long-term resilience of our forests and the communities they sustain. Our cooperation with partners has three strands:

1. Working directly with wood suppliers and forest landowners to promote sustainable management practices

2. Engaging stakeholders in the communities where we operate

3. Collaborating with conservation organizations to enhance ecologically important areas and restore forests worldwide

Working with forest landowners

For over two decades, IP has cultivated a strong relationship with Wise Batten who, together with his family, owns a forest plantation covering thousands of acres in Black Swamp. Located along the floodplain of the Savannah River, this land provides some of the valuable renewable fiber used in International Paper's products.

Working with forest landowners like Batten is one way we live out our commitment to responsible forest stewardship. With development steadily moving inland from the coast and demand for residential housing and manufacturing sites growing, selling the Loblolly pine trees grown there offers Batten a way to protect the land while also enjoying and sharing the recreational opportunities it affords to the community.

Black Swamp isn't just a working forest; it also provides habitat for deer, turkey and many other types of migratory and non-migratory birds. Since the land sits in a strategic location along the migration path of the Swallow-tailed Kite, Batten is supporting IP's work to help understand and protect natural wildlife in the region through our partnership with the American Bird Conservancy (see page 32 ).

Through best management practices and conservation efforts, Batten is also helping save the land for generations. Alongside community partners, Batten has helped protect thousands of acres in perpetuity at Black Swamp through conservation easements. These easements are voluntary, legal agreements between the landowner and land trust or government agency that permanently limit the use of the land to protect its conservation value.

To help share the importance of sustainable forestry, International Paper teams up with landowners like Batten to hold tours for customers who purchase IP products. During these tours, customers can learn more about the practices that create healthier and more abundant forests and discover what sustainable forestry means to landowners.

