ACIS IT Solutions Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence In IT Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Springfield, MO - September 23, 2024: ACIS IT Solutions is proud to announce its 25th anniversary as a trusted leader in managed IT services. Since its founding in September 1999, ACIS has grown from a local Springfield business to a regional powerhouse, serving businesses throughout Southwest Missouri and beyond. As a locally owned and operated company, ACIS IT Solutions has stayed true to its mission of providing top-quality IT solutions while maintaining a deep connection with the community.



To celebrate this significant milestone, ACIS will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 26, at their headquarters, located at 1950 S Glenstone Ave, Suite G, Springfield, MO. The event will run from 3 PM to 6 PM, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 PM in collaboration with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.



For 25 years, ACIS IT Solutions has been committed to helping local businesses succeed by offering tailored IT solutions that address their specific needs. From their beginnings in the early 2000s, providing basic computer repair and networking services, to becoming a full-service IT provider offering managed services, cybersecurity, and network installations, ACIS has always prioritized the success of its clients. The company's growth reflects its focus on staying ahead of technological advancements and delivering solutions that improve the performance and profitability of its customers.



"Our journey over the past 25 years has been built on trust and relationships with our clients. We wouldn't be here without their support, and we look forward to the next chapter," said Travis Schnelle, President of ACIS IT Solutions. "Our success is directly tied to the success of the businesses we serve, and we're grateful for the opportunity to be part of their stories."



ACIS has grown significantly over the years, now employing 18 specialists and serving a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, legal, finance, and small businesses. Recent expansions have brought their services beyond Missouri, with projects completed across multiple states. The company remains a key player in Springfield's tech community, highlighted by its recent inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, where it ranked No. 2898 with 175% growth over the past three years.



The upcoming open house will offer clients and community members the chance to meet the ACIS team, tour the facility, and learn more about the cutting-edge IT services available. Guests will enjoy refreshments, and door prizes will be available throughout the event.



ACIS IT Solutions invites everyone in the Springfield community to join the celebration and be a part of this milestone moment.



Event Details:



.Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

.Time:3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 4:00 PM)

.Location: ACIS IT Solutions Headquarters, 1950 S Glenstone Ave, Suite G, Springfield, MO



For more information, please contact ACIS IT Solutions at (417) 823-7100 or visit acisitsolutions.



About ACIS IT Solutions: ACIS IT Solutions has been a trusted provider of managed IT services since 1999. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including managed IT, cybersecurity, network installations, and backup solutions. With a commitment to personalized service and technology that helps businesses thrive, ACIS continues to be a leader in the industry.



Company :-ACIS IT Solutions

User :- Travis Schnelle

Email :...

Phone :-4178237100

Url :-