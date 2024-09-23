Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Strongholds In Vovchansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the Scorpion unit of the Hart border brigade have hit Russian invaders' strongholds on the Vovchansk axis.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a statement and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

"Operators of UAVs and mortars of the Scorpion unit delivered a complex strike on a number of strongholds of the invaders," the statement reads.

Russian shelters, their personnel and firing positions were hit in the strike.