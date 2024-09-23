NASA Selects Launch Provider For New NOAA Environmental Satellite
Date
9/23/2024 5:30:47 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Firefly Aerospace, Inc. of Cedar Park, Texas, to provide launch services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) QuickSounder mission.
The selection is part of NASA's Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare
( VADR) launch services contract. This contract allows the agency to make fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awards during VADR's five-year ordering period, with a maximum total value of $300 million across all contracts.
The QuickSounder mission will support NOAA's next generation satellite architecture for its future low Earth orbit program, which will provide mission-critical data for the agency's National Weather Service, the nation's weather industry, and other users worldwide.
QuickSounder is the first small satellite in NOAA's Near Earth Orbit Network
(NEON). A collaborative effort between NASA and NOAA, NEON will provide a new approach to developing a new global environmental satellite system by quickly building small to medium-sized satellites with Earth-observing instruments for weather forecasting, disaster management, and climate monitoring. QuickSounder has a launch readiness date of February 2026.
NASA will manage the development and launch of the satellites for NOAA. As the mission lead, NOAA provides funding, technical requirements, and
will manage post-launch operations. NASA and NOAA will work with commercial partners to design and build the network's spacecraft and instruments.
For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:
SOURCE NASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23092024003732001241ID1108706260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.