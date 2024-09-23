Horizon Media Launches Interactive Climate Awareness Campaign During UN Climate Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NYC-based advertising effort conducted with out-of-home partners JCDecaux

The campaign, titled "Calculate Weight," aims to educate, inspire, and engage the public on climate change issues through interactive, out of home digital displays across New York City and Horizon Media offices.

Starting September 23, the week-long initiative will feature a gamified carbon footprint calculator accessible via QR codes displayed on digital billboards and screens throughout high-traffic areas in New York City. Locations include Times Square, Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Herald Square, and the vicinity of the United Nations headquarters.

"This campaign represents Horizon Media's commitment to leveraging our media expertise for positive and significant environmental impact," said Latraviette Smith-Wilson, Chief Marketing and Equity Officer at Horizon Media. "By providing tangible, actionable information, we hope to spur individuals to make real-world sustainable choices in their daily lives."

As part of its commitment to ethical, eco-conscious marketing policies and programs, Horizon Media is launching an interactive, gamified experience aimed at educating and inspiring participants - from UN delegates to everyday New Yorkers - to take actionable steps toward a sustainable future. By leveraging a dynamic user experience, this initiative highlights the significant role media plays in driving behavioral change on climate issues.

The features of the campaign include:



Interactive displays on 40 NYC Link kiosks and 10 JCDecaux bus stops

Digital signage across Horizon Media offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto A user-friendly carbon footprint calculator that offers personalized sustainability tips

"Media organizations have an immense power to influence," said Jean Marc Papin, HMI Sustainability Lead. "Our goal is to create a campaign that not only educates but inspires real, lasting change."

This campaign emphasizes HMI's leadership in sustainability communications and its continued efforts to align with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The Calculate Weight campaign is also focused on driving actions by key figures crafting sustainable practices, such as climate specialists, non-governmental organizations, and politicians.

Raising Awareness

In collaboration with We Don't Have Time (WDHT), the world's largest media platform for climate action, and other leading organizations, Horizon Media is hosting a series of climate-focused events during UN Climate Week. The broadcast will be live from The Local and will feature high-profile thought leaders in sustainability and media.

Those events include:



Monica Capelan (Horizon Media) will join Joey Leichman (Scope3) and Frank Maguire (Sharethrough) for a live discussion on how the media industry is uniting to reduce its environmental footprint.

HMI is collaborating with We Don't Need Roads (WDNR) and Makesense to host a session from The Garden, featuring industry leaders like Efrem Bycer (LinkedIn) and Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink (Google).

A second session from The Garden will explore society's role in combating climate inaction, with experts including Kristy Drutman ("Brown Green Girl"), Boaz Paldi (UNDP), and Guillaume Richard de Vesvrotte.

HMI's partnership with New Zero World presents Science and Culture: Driving Action for People and Planet, featuring climate scientist Johan Rockström and author Dr. Marcus Collins. The event will also announce the first-ever Creative Council, representing some of the best creative talent from across the world dedicated to catalyzing climate action with the public, from the Earth Public Information Collaborative (EPIC) At the Javits Center's The Nest Climate Campus, Jean Marc Papin will discuss the carbon footprint measurement campaign with Chris Grosso (CEO, Intersection), moderated by Catalina Rolfsdotter-Jansson.

The initiative represents an ongoing collaborative effort involving multiple Horizon Media teams, including marketing, Environmental and Social Governance (ESG), and out-of-home (OOH) advertising specialists.

About Horizon Media:

Horizon Media , the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

