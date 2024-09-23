Russians Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Zaporizhzhia, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured.

Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians again targeted our people. One of the strikes hit an open area in Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The second strike targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured, the regional chief informed.

Emergency services are already working on the site.

Earlier reports were about explosions that rang out in Zaporizhzhia at around 17:00.