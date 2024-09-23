BIS Forms Environment And Ecology Division Council To Harmonise Standardisation Efforts

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 23 (KNN) In a significant move towards addressing environmental and ecological concerns, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced the creation of a new division council dedicated to the standardisation of issues related to the environment and ecology.

The newly established Environment and Ecology Division Council (EEDC) will oversee various activities aimed at tackling pressing environmental challenges.

Alongside this, a new department, the Environment and Ecology Department (EED), will serve as the secretariat for the EEDC.

The scope of work for the EEDC will encompass a wide range of missions and programs under India's National Action Plan for Climate Change.

Key areas of focus will include the prevention and control of pollution (water, air, noise, and soil), waste management, promotion of a circular economy, and the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Previously, standardisation activities in the field of environment and ecology were managed by various Sectional Committees under other Division Councils, such as those in the Chemical and Service Sectors.

With the establishment of the EEDC, the BIS has decided to transfer relevant Sectional Committees to this new division. This includes the Environmental Management Sectional Committee, formerly designated as CHD 34 under the Chemical Department.

All sub-committees, panels, working groups, and members associated with these activities, along with documents under development, will now operate under the EED, with CHD 34 being renumbered as EED 01.

The transition of these committees and activities to the new department is ongoing, and arrangements within the BIS Standardisation Portal are expected to be finalised soon.

The inaugural meeting of the EEDC is scheduled for the second week of October 2024. The outcome of this meeting may result in the creation of new Sectional Committees and restructuring of existing ones.

Any modifications to the previously scheduled meetings will be communicated to members following the conclusion of the EEDC meeting.

(KNN Bureau)