E-RUPI Vouchers Enabled For Artisans Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme Through BHIM App

New Delhi, Sep 23 (KNN) In a significant boost to India's traditional artisans, NPCI BHIM Services Ltd. (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced the provision of e-RUPI vouchers through the BHIM App under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The initiative, introduced by Honourable Prime Shri Narendra Modi, aims to uplift artisans and craftspeople by offering comprehensive support to enhance their skills, provide modern tools, and improve their livelihoods.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme focuses on empowering artisans-referred to as Vishwakarmas-by helping them access critical resources needed to boost productivity.

Registered artisans, including carpenters, blacksmiths, boat makers, goldsmiths, sculptors, and a range of other traditional craftspeople, will now be able to receive e-RUPI vouchers via the BHIM App.

These vouchers will be used to disburse the scheme's financial support, primarily for procuring modern toolkits that will enhance their craft.

By integrating the delivery of these benefits through e-RUPI, NPCI's BHIM App ensures a streamlined and efficient process.

e-RUPI, an innovative digital payment solution developed in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services (DFS), National Health Authority (NHA), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and leading partner banks, is designed for one-time payments and has been successfully employed in various welfare schemes across the country.

Speaking about this development, an NBSL spokesperson highlighted the importance of digital tools in empowering India's artisans.“BHIM is committed to leveraging digital solutions to make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions.

The introduction of e-RUPI vouchers under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is an important step towards ensuring that our artisans receive the support they need to enhance their skills and productivity.

By simplifying access to the scheme through the BHIM App, we aim to empower Vishwakarmas to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their communities.”

Artisans across India can now register through the BHIM App to benefit from the scheme, marking a significant milestone in the government's mission to support the country's traditional craftsmanship, while harnessing the power of digital payments for inclusive growth.

