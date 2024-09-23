Investornewsbreaks AROYA Sponsors, Exhibits At Hall Of Flowers Event, Open To The Public For First Time

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AROYA, the leading cannabis cultivation platform, is a sponsor of the Hall of Flowers event in California and is exhibiting its state-of-the-art precision irrigation and cultivation at the event. The Hall of Flowers & Festival is slated for Sept. 21, 2024, in Sonoma, California, and is open to the public for the first time ever. According to the announcement, the company will have special product drops and offer exclusive deals for attendees, who will also be able to participate in demonstrations of the AROYA GO unit and interact with expert AROYA team members at the AROYA exhibit booth.

“By participating in this prestigious event, AROYA reinforces its dedication to promoting environmentally friendly and technologically advanced methods, while also fostering an environment for industry professionals to connect and share groundbreaking ideas in cannabis cultivation,” said AROYA Addium vice president of marketing Christian Hertel in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit

About AROYA



AROYA is the leading cannabis production platform. The company combines advanced sensor technology, software and data-driven insights to empower cultivators. With 30 years of experience in sensor development, AROYA aims to help the cannabis cultivation industry increase yield, scale operations and ensure consistent quality, enabling cultivators to make more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses. For more information about the company, visit .

