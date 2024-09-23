WELL RECHARGE: London To Feature Global Industry And Market Leaders
WHAT : Join the International WELL Building Institute for a regional summit in London, England , where UK and European industry leaders and community members will discuss the future of healthy buildings, organisations and communities – using the WELL Standard as a framework.
This year's programming will be centred around strategies to embed ESG and social sustainability practices into an organisation's DNA, building resilience and the future of healthy workplaces . Attendees will hear about WELL trends across industries and sectors – including commercial office, residential, education and coworking, as well as inspiring stories about WELL's impact on their businesses and lives, presented in the visually compelling, fast-paced PechaKucha format.
The event will also feature a fireside chat with Professor Liz Towns-Andrews OBE from the University of Huddersfield and Rachel Hodgdon .
Panel topics include:
The ESG Landscape & People-First Places
Building Resilience
What's Next in Healthy Buildings?
Healthy Homes: WELL for Residential
WHO :
Rachel Hodgdon , President and CEO, IWBI
Ann Marie Aguilar , Senior Vice President, EMEA, IWBI
Speakers include:
Prof Liz Towns-Andrews OBE , University of Huddersfield
Beata Kepowicz, Chief Finance and Operations Officer, CMS
Ömer Döne, Global Head of Sustainable Workplace, Sanofi
Giulia Mori, Health and Wellbeing Lead, CBRE
Wojciech Tworek, Senior Associate Strategic Advisory, Colliers
Sam Pickering , Executive Director, Sustainability, The Instant Group
Dr Madi Hanc, Senior Researcher, Leesman
Rachel Vig, Founder, SADA
Olga Turner, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Ekkist
Sam Allen, Associate Director Global Sustainability, M Moser Associates
Emily Hamilton , Chief Sustainability Officer, Savills IM
Harry Boyd-Carpenter , Managing Director Climate Strategy and Delivery, EBRD
Paul Crayford, CRE Executive Director UK and EMEA, AON
Will Procter, Founding Director, Forstå Projects
Linda Jarnhamn, Founder, flow2thrive
WHEN : Tuesday, October 15, 1 - 5:30 pm GMT+1
WHERE :
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
5 Bank Street, London E14 4BG
United Kingdom
To attend and arrange on-site interviews with executives (subject to availability), please email ... to coordinate and/or confirm credentialed media attendance.
WELL 2024 | Recharge is energizing the movement to people-first places. IWBI's global event series will convene the greatest minds and industry innovators across the world to shift the paradigm and advance the conversation around place and human health. Our regional summits take place across the globe and empower community activation on a local level. Every event will be centered around providing expertise that is tailored to regional needs and perspectives, while still advancing the global movement.
