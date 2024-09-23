WELL RECHARGE: London To Feature Global Industry And Market Leaders

(MENAFN- 3BL) WHAT : Join the International WELL Building Institute for a regional summit in London, England , where UK and European leaders and community members will discuss the future of healthy buildings, organisations and communities – using the WELL Standard as a framework.

This year's will be centred around strategies to embed ESG and social sustainability practices into an organisation's DNA, building resilience and the future of healthy workplaces . Attendees will hear about WELL trends across industries and sectors – including commercial office, residential, education and coworking, as well as inspiring stories about WELL's impact on their businesses and lives, presented in the visually compelling, fast-paced PechaKucha format.

The event will also feature a fireside chat with Professor Liz Towns-Andrews OBE from the University of Huddersfield and Rachel Hodgdon .

Panel topics include:



The ESG Landscape & People-First Places

Building Resilience

What's Next in Healthy Buildings? Healthy Homes: WELL for Residential

WHO :



Rachel Hodgdon , President and CEO, IWBI Ann Marie Aguilar , Senior Vice President, EMEA, IWBI

Speakers include:



Prof Liz Towns-Andrews OBE , University of Huddersfield

Beata Kepowicz, Chief Finance and Operations Officer, CMS

Ömer Döne, Global Head of Sustainable Workplace, Sanofi

Giulia Mori, Health and Wellbeing Lead, CBRE

Wojciech Tworek, Senior Associate Strategic Advisory, Colliers

Sam Pickering , Executive Director, Sustainability, The Instant Group

Dr Madi Hanc, Senior Researcher, Leesman

Rachel Vig, Founder, SADA

Olga Turner, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Ekkist

Sam Allen, Associate Director Global Sustainability, M Moser Associates

Emily Hamilton , Chief Sustainability Officer, Savills IM

Harry Boyd-Carpenter , Managing Director Climate Strategy and Delivery, EBRD

Paul Crayford, CRE Executive Director UK and EMEA, AON

Will Procter, Founding Director, Forstå Projects Linda Jarnhamn, Founder, flow2thrive



WHEN : Tuesday, October 15, 1 - 5:30 pm GMT+1

WHERE :

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

5 Bank Street, London E14 4BG

United Kingdom

WELL 2024 | Recharge is energizing the movement to people-first places. IWBI's global event series will convene the greatest minds and industry innovators across the world to shift the paradigm and advance the conversation around place and human health. Our regional summits take place across the globe and empower community activation on a local level. Every event will be centered around providing expertise that is tailored to regional needs and perspectives, while still advancing the global movement.