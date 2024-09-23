Aurora Films To Go Public In Q4 2024 With Exclusive Token Issuance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As an innovative pioneer in the and television entertainment industry, Aurora Films officially announced that the company plans to go public on the US stock at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, and will simultaneously launch its exclusive token AUR Token. This token issuance aims to provide users with more interactive opportunities through the innovation of Web3.0 technology, and bring a win-win new business model for the company and users.Founded in 2023, Aurora Films has become a leading global film and television production and distribution company with more than 500,000 daily active users. Since the launch of the platform, Aurora Films' AI smart viewing system and digital ticketing service have been widely welcomed by users around the world, and successfully achieved multiple business revenue targets from the first quarter to the third quarter of 2024. In order to further consolidate business growth, Aurora Films has submitted financial reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and plans to achieve a market value of tens of billions of dollars when it goes public, and at the same time issue AUR Token to provide users and investors with a new value-added experience.Aurora Films has established close partnerships with world-renowned cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX and Bybit, successfully laying a solid foundation for the issuance of AUR Token. Through such cooperation, Aurora Films will use the decentralized nature of Web3.0 to break the limitations of the traditional film and television industry, enhance its connection with global users, and achieve a deep integration of film and television with blockchain technology.The value-added potential of AUR Token cannot be ignored. According to the detailed forecast of the company's planning department, AUR Token is expected to achieve a 100-fold value-added space after listing. Aurora Films has a strong industry background, rich experience accumulation and a large user base. Combined with its innovative token model and a wide range of application scenarios, the issuance of AUR Token has a significant advantage in the market. As a crypto asset based on WEB3.0 technology, AUR Token provides users with higher privacy protection and convenient liquidity. At the same time, the value of the token will directly reflect the expansion and success of the company's business.The application scenarios of AUR Token cover multiple dimensions such as film and television production, entertainment consumption, project investment, etc., providing holders with a diversified use experience. Whether it is watching movies, shopping, or participating in investment and community activities in film and television projects, AUR Token will become an indispensable payment tool, helping users to gain more benefits and participation in the global film and television ecosystem.With the successful listing of Aurora Films on the US stock market and the simultaneous issuance of AUR Token, the company looks forward to working with global users and investors to welcome the new future of the film and television industry in the Web3.0 era.For more information about the company's listing and token issuance, please visit the Aurora Films official website, official media platform or contact the regional marketing manager.Official website:Aurora Films APP download address:Aurora Films token link#balancesMedia ContactAurora FilmsEmail: ...Instagram: @aurorafilm2024YouTube: @AuroraFilm001Facebook: AuroraFilm2024Company Website: /

