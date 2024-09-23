Glatfelter Advances Sustainable Espresso Lid Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is proud to announce significant advancements in sustainable materials for espresso pod lids to address the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the single-serve coffee market.

Building on its established reputation in the tea and coffee sectors, Glatfelter is expanding its sustainable product portfolio with a new biobased espresso lid material. This innovative lid material addresses the challenges associated with traditional polyethylene-coated aluminum film. Internal testing at Glatfelter has demonstrated that while alternatives such as Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) provide some environmental benefits, they fall short of meeting the essential requirements for espresso lids. These requirements include maintaining effective oxygen and moisture barriers, ensuring compatibility with existing equipment, achieving a clean puncture under high pressure, supporting crema formation, and providing peel-free adhesion-all while being home compostable.

When paired with a compatible capsule, this new lid would allow the entire espresso pod to be composted at home, reducing its environmental impact. The European Commission's Proposal for Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) highlights the importance of compostability for coffee capsules, noting that coffee grounds contain valuable nutrients such as potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen, which can enrich soil if composted (Statement on the Revision of the PPWR, 2024).i

“Glatfelter is dedicated to advancing sustainable packaging solutions,” said Lukas Schmidt, Global Head of Sales for Composite Fibers of Glatfelter.“We aim to create materials that not only comply with regulatory requirements but also meet the specific performance needs of coffee machines while actively promoting environmental responsibility.”

With expertise in manufacturing and material science, combined with deep insights into the coffee market, Glatfelter develops consumer-friendly and environmentally responsible espresso lidding solutions compatible with both polymer and cellulose-based capsules. Beyond espresso pods, the versatility of this lid material offers the potential for adaptation to other single-serve products and packaging solutions. Partnership opportunities are available for collaboration and testing of the new lidding materials. For additional information, please contact us at ... .

About Glatfelter

