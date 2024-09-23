(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All events are complimentary for AJMC partners, including payers and care providers

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce a new and informative event, Optimizing Kidney Health: Advances in Proactive Care Models. The dinner will be held in partnership with Intermountain Health on September 26, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Park City Hospital Blair Education Center in Park City, Utah.

The Institute for Value-Based Medicine ® (IVBM) is well-known for championing value-based care and pushing forward health care practices. The event will feature a panel of health care experts discussing approaches to kidney health, chronic kidney disease (CKD), risk stratification and more.

The event will be facilitated by cochairs Anitha Vijayan, M.D., and Seth Southwick, MHA, from Intermountain Health. The conference will include the following sessions presented by health care professionals:



Perspectives on Kidney Health: Public Policy and Value-Based Care

Miriam Godwin

Intermountain Kidney Services Model

Seth Southwick, MHA

Panel: Select Health Kidney Strategy

Curt Howell, MHA, and Geoffrey Swanson, M.D.

CKD Risk Stratification and Population Health

Navdeep Tangri, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP

Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Care Models

Viet Le, PA-C, and Anitha Vijayan, M.D.

Panel: Castell Primary Care CKD Approach Shannon Baker, M.D., Brooke Drollinger, M.D., and Mark Kraus, M.D., Ph.D.

In addition to providing valuable insights from expert speakers, the event will include a networking reception that will provide attendees opportunities to network and explore fresh perspectives on the challenges facing primary care and cardiology.

For more information and to register, please visit the event page here .

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include Population Health, Equity & Outcomes and Evidence-Based OncologyTM. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences® , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah, with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a not-for-profit system of 33 hospitals; 385 clinics; medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers; a health plans division called Select Health with more than 1 million members; and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming health care by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

