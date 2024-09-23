First Batch Of Indian Shooters For Junior World Championship To Depart For Peru

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A first batch of 60 Indians, including 40 shooters, 14 coaches and five support staff, are all set to depart for the Peruvian capital Lima, to take part in the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, scheduled between Sep 26-Oct 7.

Last year, in the all-events Junior World Championship held in Changwon, Korea, India returned with 17 medals including six gold, to be placed second in the medal tally behind China.

A 35-member Indian squad had been announced for the championships earlier. The squad comprises several established names in Indian shooting as well as the international junior circuit including the likes of Abhinav Shaw, Gautami Bhanot, Parth Rakesh Mane, Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Vibhuti Bhatia, Shardul Vihan, Sabeera Haris, Bhavya Tripathi, Harmehar Singh Lally and Bhavtegh Singh Gill among others.

Mukesh Nelavalli will be the only shooter who will take part in two events- the men's 10m air pistol and the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, respectively, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

A second batch comprising 20 shooters and two coaches will leave a week later as their matches are scheduled in the latter half of the championship.