The Bootleggers Music Group Launches The Darla Z Show

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Darla Z's New Show on Bootlegger Radio – a show that dives deep into the lives of her mega guests, focusing on their success stories and why they never gave up!

On September 23, 2024, at 5:45 p.m EST Bootlegger's Radio announces the 'Darla Z Live from the Hollywood Room' will kick off its inaugural show with renowned TV Star Richard Rawlings, owner of the beloved and globally known brand Gas Monkey Garage.

Darla Z's new show broadcasting every Monday is certain to entertain audiences around the world with her exciting line-up of remarkable guests, described as“movers and shakers” in any industry or people who make a difference in the lives of others.“I am so thrilled to be sharing the exciting success stories of my guests,” Darla Z states.“These people became who they are today because they refused to quit. I can't wait to share their stories of perseverance, courage, and intimate details on their determination to never give up.”

Included in Darla Z's line-up following Richard Rawlings interview is Grammy Award winning composer Kitt Wakely, renowned beauty icon Peter Lamas, CCM media personality Brandon Woolum, and internationally known speaker and lecturer Simone O'Brien, who tells her personal survivor story of domestic abuse. Christy Beam, author of 'Miracles from Heaven,' which book was later turned into a movie by that same name starring Jennifer Gardner, is also on the list of notables who are guests on Darla Z's show.

Bootlegger's Radio can be heard around the world in 150+ countries on all seven continents. The 'Darla Z Live from the Hollywood Room' show is available on the Bootlegger's web site at , through Bootlegger's App (available for download on Apple and Google), Darla Z's web site at , and Darla Z's YouTube Channel Darla Z .

To learn more about The Bootleggers Music Group you can visit them online at or on all streaming services by searching The Bootleggers Music Group.

The Bootleggers Music Group welcomes all interview requests to discuss not only their music but also conversations regarding mental health and suicide prevention. The group is also looking forward to tours in 2024! Want the Bootleggers to Play at your event? Contact them on their official site or call them at 513.407.4807!

ABOUT

The Bootleggers Music Group is a collection of individuals from across 7 continents who continue to magnetize listeners with their music. The seeds of the group were planted in 2020, when artist Paul Jones found himself and his business deemed“non-essential.” However, rather than wallow in darkness forever, he was inspired by a visit from his lifelong friend Wayne Maxwell, who suggested he turn to music and God for healing. It was a meaningful turning point in Paul's life.

Producing something for everyone, no matter what their faith or belief, The Bootleggers Music Group's lineup soon expanded to include not just fellow musicians, but producers, writers, and composers from all over the world. Currently, the group can be found performing at clubs, parties, and even parking lots across the region. With an unwavering love for both God and Music, they continue to inspire listeners with every song they perform.

