Ocean Prime Announces Hiring For New Waterfront Location Opening At The Quay Sarasota

Ocean Prime Sarasota – Exterior View

The Renowned Seafood & Steakhouse Is Now Recruiting Hospitality Associates

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Prime, the nationally acclaimed seafood and steakhouse brand from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is expanding to Sarasota.

Named as one of America's Top 50 Emerging Restaurants by FSR, Ocean Prime is hiring to build a top-notch hospitality team in Sarasota to continue their tradition of Great People Delivering Genuine Hospitality.

The restaurant's hiring office is now open at The Quay in The Belle Haven building, inviting passionate and dedicated individuals to apply for all hourly positions, including line cooks, servers, bartenders, guest services, and more. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is committed to creating an exceptional work environment that supports team members both personally and professionally.

Their associate first culture offers a wide range of benefits for Managers and Associates, including seven paid holidays, vacation days, group health and dental insurance, flexible scheduling, paid training, promotional opportunities, retirement plans, maternity leave and more.

Located in the heart of The Quay Sarasota, the stunning two-story restaurant will offer the local community and visitors a blend of sophisticated dining, spectacular waterfront views, and unparalleled hospitality.

With over 350 seats, two bars, two private dining rooms, and outdoor terraces that seamlessly integrate the restaurant with the scenic Florida environment, the restaurant captures the essence of where the land meets the sea.

In-person Interviews

WHO: Ocean Prime Sarasota

WHEN: Interviews Start on September 23, 2024

M-F 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

WHERE: Belle Haven, 601 Quay Commons

Sarasota, Florida 34236



Contact: 941.404.1024

Nick Pratt will take the helm as the restaurant's Executive Chef, formerly the Executive Chef at Ocean Prime Orlando. Also hailing from the Ocean Prime family of restaurants, Ethan Delk will serve as Ocean Prime Sarasota's General Manager. Both Ethan and Nick bring a wealth of experience and passion for excellence in hospitality, ensuring that Ocean Prime Sarasota will deliver an unforgettable dining experience.

"We are excited to bring our exceptional hospitality and dining experience to Sarasota and are looking for enthusiastic team members eager to be a part of a team that creates memorable moments for our guests," says General Manager Ethan Delk.

Ocean Prime is celebrated for its elaborate and modern menu, featuring indulgent seafood presentations, prime steaks, hand-rolled sushi, decadent side dishes, and house-made desserts-all crafted with the highest-quality ingredients. Set to open this winter, the Sarasota location will be Florida's fourth Ocean Prime restaurant.

About Ocean Prime:

Ocean Prime is a nationally acclaimed, dynamic seafood & steakhouse from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. Ocean Prime delivers an extraordinary experience with stunning settings, a chef-curated menu, signature handcrafted cocktails, and a Wine Spectator honored wine list. Every Ocean Prime restaurant is uniquely designed to capture the energy and elegance of each city – making it an unmatched destination to socialize, talk business, celebrate, and indulge. Each restaurant also offers a private dining experience ideal for an elegant private dinner, hosting a small group business or social event, or memorable celebration.

Guests can expect best-in-class hospitality from passionate and knowledgeable associates coast-to-coast. Embracing its midwestern roots, Ocean Prime places the highest value on their people. The company cares deeply about delivering authentic hospitality and believes that every member of the team is essential to creating a memorable Ocean Prime experience. Ocean Prime empowers associates to say“Yes is the answer. What is the question?” Guests can experience Ocean Prime in 18 locations around the country: Beverly Hills, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver (Tech Center and Larimer Square), Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Naples, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa and Washington, D.C., with future locations coming soon in Sarasota (2024) and Ft. Lauderdale (2025), Florida and Nashville, Tennessee (2025).

Visit Ocean-Prime or follow @oceanprime on Instagram and @oceanprime on Facebook.

