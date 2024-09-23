Industry Veterans Launch Old Janx Wine & Spirits, Offering A Fresh Take On The Adult Beverage Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veterans Peter

Iglesias, Gabriel Garcia-Pons, and Ellis Gadrim today announced the launch of Old Janx Wine & Spirits, a company designed to challenge the conventional standards of the wine and spirits industry. With over five decades of combined experience working with celebrated brands like Disaronno, Flor de Caña, Camus, and DeKuyper, the founders are focused on bringing a fresh, flexible approach to brand growth, sales, and distribution tailored to today's market.

"Navigating the three-tier system can be nearly impossible for emerging brands. Each state has its own set of rules and regulations, making it incredibly complex to manage distribution and market access," said Peter Iglesias, Founder. "For new brands, the challenges of working within this system can slow down growth or prevent them from reaching their full potential. That's why having a tailored, flexible approach is key - it allows brands to break through those barriers and successfully connect with consumers across multiple markets."

Old Janx Wine & Spirits emphasizes a bottom-up approach, building brands from the ground up by focusing on their unique strengths. Rather than using a top-down, one-size-fits-all model, the company works closely with each brand to understand its core identity and the most effective ways to connect with consumers. With a strong focus on sales strategy, marketing innovation, and distribution management, Old Janx ensures that every brand is positioned to grow and thrive.

"Our approach focuses on building real connections," said Gabriel Garcia-Pons, Founder. "By integrating sales, marketing, and distribution strategies, we help brands grow organically from the inside out."

Old Janx Wine & Spirits is committed to redefining how brands grow by experimenting with new routes to market and consumer outreach. Their 360-degree strategy ensures that every element of a brand's development-from sales and marketing to distribution-is considered, maximizing return on investment and fostering long-term success.

About Old Janx Wine & Spirits

Old Janx Wine & Spirits was founded with a vision to disrupt the traditional wine and spirits industry by offering a bottom-up, agile approach to sales, marketing, and distribution. With over 50 years of combined experience, the company delivers tailored strategies that foster sustainable growth for brands, helping them thrive in the adult beverage market. For more information, visit .

US Media Contact: Monahan PR, [email protected] , 917-826-9449

SOURCE Old Janx Wine & Spirits

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED