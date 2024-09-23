4SIM Enables Azerbaijani Universities' Access To WEF Strategic Intelligence Platform

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth
Industrial revolution (4SIM) has taken a significant step in
supporting Azerbaijani universities' access to the World Economic
Forum's (WEF) "Strategic Intelligence" platform,
Azernews reports.
During an information session, representatives from Baku
Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry
University, and French-Azerbaijani University explored the
platform's potential.
The "Strategic Intelligence" platform, which boasts over one
million registered users and includes contributions from more than
400 academic institutions like Harvard, Yale, and Oxford, provides
an AI-driven framework for understanding global challenges and
trends. It features interactive transformation maps covering over
300 topics, ranging from the economy to energy, helping users
visualize and explore complex global issues.
The session, organized by 4SIM, also discussed possibilities for
Azerbaijani universities to contribute content to the platform.
Through 4SIM's support, these institutions could integrate their
research and publications, potentially collaborating with global
companies and institutions. This initiative could foster new
opportunities for international academic cooperation and research
exposure for Azerbaijan's educational institutions.